Maruti Suzuki plans to add 28 different models in next seven years

Bhargava said, "Since there are no prospects of demand for the smaller entry-level car market recovering to the growth rates of the past, we are restructuring our production facilities to conform to the realities and what we are projecting for the future. The rate of growth of these cars is expected to be less than 2% a year but the industry volume is almost a million cars a year with MSIL having a share of about 70%," he said, adding the company intends to do whatever is necessary to meet customer needs in this segment in the best possible manner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}