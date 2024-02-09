 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves fastest 10 lakh sales milestone in India | Mint
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves fastest 10 lakh sales milestone in India
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves fastest 10 lakh sales milestone in India

 Livemint

Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga becomes the fastest MPV to reach 10 lakh sales in India, holding the title of the best-selling model in its category.

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaPremium
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest MPV to reach 10 lakh sales in India, reported PTI. The three-row MPV, a strong contender against rivals like Renault Triber and Kia Carens, currently holds the title of the best-selling model in its category, boasting more than one-third of the market share among all multi-purpose vehicles sold in the country.

Launched in 2012 and receiving its latest facelift in 2022, the Ertiga has played a pivotal role in driving Maruti Suzuki's sales in the utility vehicle segment. With an average monthly sale of over 10,000 units, the Ertiga, along with the XL6 and Invicto, completes Maruti's offering in the three-row MPV segment. The inclusion of a CNG version has contributed to the Ertiga's higher volume sales as the more entry-level MPV from Maruti.

Reaching the 10-lakh sales milestone in just 12 years since its debut, the Ertiga has garnered praise for its modern appeal and technological advancements. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted the Ertiga's ability to attract first-time customers, particularly younger urban buyers, with 41 percent of customers falling into this category. Furthermore, 66 percent of Ertiga buyers consider it a pre-determined choice, solidifying its reputation as a lifestyle family vehicle.

As per HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki highlights the Ertiga's equal popularity in both urban and rural markets, holding an impressive 37.5 percent market share in the segment. The MPV is offered in four trims and 11 variants, featuring three automatic options (VXi, Zxi, and ZXi+) and two CNG variants, including the top-of-the-line ZXi variant.

With a starting price of 8.69 lakh and reaching up to 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant, the Ertiga is powered by a K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine, enhancing fuel efficiency. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, and a six-speed automatic unit replaces the previous four-speed automatic, with the added convenience of paddle shifters on certain models. Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga continues to make waves in the MPV segment, setting new benchmarks for sales and customer satisfaction.

 

Published: 09 Feb 2024, 03:50 PM IST
