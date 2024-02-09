Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves fastest 10 lakh sales milestone in India
Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga becomes the fastest MPV to reach 10 lakh sales in India, holding the title of the best-selling model in its category.
Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest MPV to reach 10 lakh sales in India, reported PTI. The three-row MPV, a strong contender against rivals like Renault Triber and Kia Carens, currently holds the title of the best-selling model in its category, boasting more than one-third of the market share among all multi-purpose vehicles sold in the country.