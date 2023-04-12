Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Ignis become expensive: Here are the new prices

Maruti Suzuki India announced a price hike for all its models starting from April 1. Earlier this week, we reported price increase for six Maruti car models that included Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
Now, reports about the price rise of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Ignis have appeared online. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become expensive by ₹15,000 in India. As a result, its price now ranges between ₹8.64 lakh to ₹13.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Here are the new prices of all variants of Ertiga
VXi (O) CNG – ₹10.73 lakh
VXi AT – ₹11.28 lakh
ZXi (O) CNG – ₹11.83 lakh
ZXi Plus AT – ₹13.08 lakh
Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has become dearer by ₹2,000. Its BS6-2 compliant model now comes with a starting price of ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. While the top-end model now costs ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are its new price
Zeta MT dual-tone ₹7.10 lakh
Alpha MT dual-tone ₹7.75 lakh
Zeta AMT dual-tone ₹7.65 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ignis is now compliant with BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. It can churn out an output of 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual and has an AMT unit.
