Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Ignis become expensive: Here are the new prices

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Ignis become expensive: Here are the new prices

1 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint
Maruti Suzuki Ignis has become dearer by 2,000

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become expensive by 15,000 in India. As a result, its price now ranges between 8.64 lakh to 13.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki India announced a price hike for all its models starting from April 1. Earlier this week, we reported price increase for six Maruti car models that included Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Now, reports about the price rise of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Ignis have appeared online. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become expensive by 15,000 in India. As a result, its price now ranges between 8.64 lakh to 13.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Here are the new prices of all variants of Ertiga

LXi (O) – 8.64 lakh

VXi (O) – 9.78 lakh

VXi (O) CNG – 10.73 lakh

ZXi (O) – 10.88 lakh

VXi AT – 11.28 lakh

ZXi Plus – 11.58 lakh

ZXi (O) CNG – 11.83 lakh

ZXi AT – 12.38 lakh

ZXi Plus AT – 13.08 lakh

Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has become dearer by 2,000. Its BS6-2 compliant model now comes with a starting price of 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. While the top-end model now costs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are its new price

Sigma MT 5.84 lakh

Delta MT 6.38 lakh

Zeta MT 6.96 lakh

Zeta MT dual-tone 7.10 lakh

Alpha MT  7.61 lakh

Alpha MT dual-tone 7.75 lakh

Delta AMT 6.93 lakh

Zeta AMT 7.51 lakh

Zeta AMT dual-tone 7.65 lakh

Alpha AMT 8.16 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is now compliant with BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. It can churn out an output of 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual and has an AMT unit.

