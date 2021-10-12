Toyota has launched its 7-seater MPV Rumion in South Africa. The new car bears a striking resemblance to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and has been released under the collaboration of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The Toyota Rumion is the third car with the Toyota badge based on a Maruti Suzuki vehicle after the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, based on Baleno and Vitara Brezza, respectively.

Toyota Rumion gets the same 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine that can do 77kW max power at 6,000 rpm and 138Nm max torque at 4,400 rpm. The motor is coupled either a manual five-speed or automatic 4-speed gearbox. The starting system, depending on the variant varies between a rotary one or push start.

Front suspension duties are handled by a MacPherson-Strut suspension, whereas the rear gets a torsion beam axle unit. The Toyota Rumion sits on 15-inch steel wheels. The two higher models get 15-inch alloy wheels, but only in the front.

View Full Image Toyota Rumion bears the same lines and stance as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Design-wise, the Rumion looks identical to the Ertiga with the same lines and stance. The new Toyota MPV features a three-slat front grille that is either in black or chrome, depending on the trim. The slanted A-pillars continue into its roofline, establishing it as a spacious vehicle.

The Toyota Rumion is 1,690 mm high, 4,395 mm long and 1,735 mm wide with a ground clearance of 180mm. The car gets a 550 litre trunk space.

The Rumion MPV gets steering wheel mounted controls, ventilated cuplholders, reverse parking camera and in the top two models, Toyota Connect enabled infotainment display, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities in select models.

View Full Image Certain models of the Toyota Rumion get wooden finish on the dashboard.

On the security front, the Toyota Rumion features driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-theft system, child lock, ISOFIX, wireless door lock and rear park distance alert.

The Toyota Rumion has been rolled out in Mystic Pearl White, Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Autumn Blaze Red and Shadow Black Pearl finishes. It will be available in five trims, namely S MT, Sx MT, Sx AT, Tx MT and Tx AT.

Prices for the Toyota Rumion begin at 2.46 South African rand (around ₹12.29 lakh). Toyota might bring the rebadged Rumion to India in future, but there is no confirmation on this front yet.

