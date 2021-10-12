Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion 7-seater MPV unveiled in this market

Toyota has launched its 7-seater MPV Rumion in South Africa. The new car bears a striking resemblance to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and has been released under the collaboration of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The Toyota Rumion is the third car with the Toyota badge based on a Maruti Suzuki vehicle after the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, based on Baleno and Vitara Brezza, respectively.

