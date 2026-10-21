Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets costlier by up to ₹10,000: 16,911 units sold last month; check new variant-wise prices

Maruti Suzuki's popular seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga, has reportedly become more expensive, with the automaker increasing prices of select variants by up to ₹10,000 in October. The latest revision affects select petrol and CNG variants, while several other versions of the MPV continue to be available at their existing prices.

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The price revision comes as the Ertiga continues to record strong demand in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The MPV registered dispatches of 16,911 units in September 2026, compared with 12,115 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a year-on-year increase of around 40%, according to Autocar India.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga new prices in October According to automobile portal V3Cars, Maruti Suzuki has revised the ex-showroom prices of select Ertiga variants, with the highest increase of ₹10,000 applying to the ZXi Plus petrol-manual and petrol-automatic versions.

The Ertiga ZXi Plus petrol-manual variant now costs ₹11.79 lakh, up from ₹11.69 lakh. Meanwhile, the ZXi Plus petrol-automatic version has become costlier by ₹10,000, with its revised price standing at ₹13.14 lakh against the earlier ₹13.04 lakh.

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The Tour M petrol-manual and CNG-manual variants have also received a smaller price increase of ₹2,500 each.

Here is a variant-wise breakdown of the revised prices:

Ertiga variant Old price New price Increase Tour M Petrol MT ₹ 9,92,400 ₹ 9,94,900 ₹ 2,500 ZXi Plus Petrol MT ₹ 11,69,100 ₹ 11,79,100 ₹ 10,000 ZXi Plus Petrol AT ₹ 13,04,100 ₹ 13,14,100 ₹ 10,000 Tour M CNG MT ₹ 10,90,900 ₹ 10,93,400 ₹ 2,500

The other variants, including the LXi, VXi and ZXi petrol versions, have not received a price increase in this revision. The VXi and ZXi CNG variants have also retained their earlier prices.

Maruti Ertiga price range after the revision Following the latest revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between ₹8.90 lakh and ₹13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level LXi petrol-manual variant continues to be available at ₹8.90 lakh, while the top-end ZXi Plus petrol-automatic version now costs ₹13.14 lakh.

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The MPV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. Buyers also have the option of a factory-fitted CNG version with a manual gearbox

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Maruti Ertiga September 2026 sales The Ertiga recorded dispatches of 16,911 units in September 2026, compared with 12,115 units in September 2025. This represents a growth of approximately 40% year-on-year.

Maruti Ertiga rivals in India The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes with other family-oriented MPVs in the Indian market, including the Kia Carens and Toyota Rumion.

Its seven-seat configuration, petrol and CNG powertrain options and availability of a six-speed automatic transmission in select variants make it an option in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

The latest price revision, however, means customers considering the higher-specification Ertiga variants will have to pay more, depending on their choice of powertrain and transmission.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X