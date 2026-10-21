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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets costlier by up to ₹10,000: 16,911 units sold last month; check new variant-wise prices

Maruti Suzuki has raised prices on select Ertiga variants by up to 10,000. The ZXi Plus petrol manual and automatic versions saw the biggest increases, while Tour M petrol and CNG variants rose by 2,500. Other variants remain unchanged; prices now range from 8.90 lakh to 13.14 lakh.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Oct 2026, 05:54 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000: Check variant-wise prices (Images: HT, Bloomberg)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets costlier by up to ₹10,000: Check variant-wise prices (Images: HT, Bloomberg)
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Maruti Suzuki's popular seven-seater MPV, the Ertiga, has reportedly become more expensive, with the automaker increasing prices of select variants by up to 10,000 in October. The latest revision affects select petrol and CNG variants, while several other versions of the MPV continue to be available at their existing prices.

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The price revision comes as the Ertiga continues to record strong demand in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The MPV registered dispatches of 16,911 units in September 2026, compared with 12,115 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a year-on-year increase of around 40%, according to Autocar India.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga new prices in October

According to automobile portal V3Cars, Maruti Suzuki has revised the ex-showroom prices of select Ertiga variants, with the highest increase of 10,000 applying to the ZXi Plus petrol-manual and petrol-automatic versions.

The Ertiga ZXi Plus petrol-manual variant now costs 11.79 lakh, up from 11.69 lakh. Meanwhile, the ZXi Plus petrol-automatic version has become costlier by 10,000, with its revised price standing at 13.14 lakh against the earlier 13.04 lakh.

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The Tour M petrol-manual and CNG-manual variants have also received a smaller price increase of 2,500 each.

Here is a variant-wise breakdown of the revised prices:

Ertiga variantOld priceNew priceIncrease
Tour M Petrol MT 9,92,400 9,94,900 2,500
ZXi Plus Petrol MT 11,69,100 11,79,100 10,000
ZXi Plus Petrol AT 13,04,100 13,14,100 10,000
Tour M CNG MT 10,90,900 10,93,400 2,500

The other variants, including the LXi, VXi and ZXi petrol versions, have not received a price increase in this revision. The VXi and ZXi CNG variants have also retained their earlier prices.

Maruti Ertiga price range after the revision

Following the latest revision, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between 8.90 lakh and 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level LXi petrol-manual variant continues to be available at 8.90 lakh, while the top-end ZXi Plus petrol-automatic version now costs 13.14 lakh.

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The MPV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. Buyers also have the option of a factory-fitted CNG version with a manual gearbox

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Maruti Ertiga September 2026 sales

The Ertiga recorded dispatches of 16,911 units in September 2026, compared with 12,115 units in September 2025. This represents a growth of approximately 40% year-on-year.

Maruti Ertiga rivals in India

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes with other family-oriented MPVs in the Indian market, including the Kia Carens and Toyota Rumion.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Renault Triber: Three MPVs in India under ₹15 lakh

Its seven-seat configuration, petrol and CNG powertrain options and availability of a six-speed automatic transmission in select variants make it an option in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

The latest price revision, however, means customers considering the higher-specification Ertiga variants will have to pay more, depending on their choice of powertrain and transmission.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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