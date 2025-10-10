Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price slashed before Diwali: Save up to ₹47,000. Variant-wise pricing details

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Sold through the Arena retail network, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sits in a segment that has been witnessing rising demand over the last few years. Maruti Suzuki has tried to ramp up the appeal of this MPV for consumers with a price cut following the tax revision under the new GST regime that kicked in across India on September 22. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become affordable by up to ₹47,000 across the variants.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut LXi ₹ 9.12 lakh ₹ 8.80 lakh ₹ 32,000 VXi ₹ 10.21 lakh ₹ 9.85 lakh ₹ 36,000 VXi CNG ₹ 11.16 lakh ₹ 10.76 lakh ₹ 40,000 ZXi ₹ 11.31 lakh ₹ 10.92 lakh ₹ 39,000 VXi AT ₹ 11.61 lakh ₹ 11.20 lakh ₹ 41,000 ZXi Plus ₹ 12.01 lakh ₹ 11.59 lakh ₹ 42,000 ZXi CNG ₹ 12.25 lakh ₹ 11.83 lakh ₹ 42,000 ZXi AT ₹ 12.71 lakh ₹ 12.27 lakh ₹ 44,000 ZXi Plus AT ₹ 13.41 lakh ₹ 12.94 lakh ₹ 47,000

The spectrum of price cuts for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ranges between ₹32,000 and ₹47,000, depending on the variants. Available in both manual and automatic transmission choices, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a starting price of ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the ₹9.12 lakh (ex-showroom) that was effective before the GST price cut. The top-end pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV now goes up to ₹12.94 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous top-end pricing of ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's manual variants are now available between ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.83 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to ₹9.12 lakh-Rs12.25 lakh (ex-showroom), in the previous tax structure. The price cut spectrum ranges between ₹32,000 and ₹42,000, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the automatic transmission-equipped versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now cost between ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹12.94 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹11.61 lakh-Rs13.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The price cut spectrum for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's automatic transmission variants ranges between ₹41,000 and ₹47,000.

