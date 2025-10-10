Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price slashed before Diwali: Save up to ₹47,000. Variant-wise pricing details

Mainak Das
Published10 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become cheaper, with a GST price cut ranging between ₹32,000 and ₹47,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Sold through the Arena retail network, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sits in a segment that has been witnessing rising demand over the last few years. Maruti Suzuki has tried to ramp up the appeal of this MPV for consumers with a price cut following the tax revision under the new GST regime that kicked in across India on September 22. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become affordable by up to 47,000 across the variants.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
LXi 9.12 lakh 8.80 lakh 32,000
VXi 10.21 lakh 9.85 lakh 36,000
VXi CNG 11.16 lakh 10.76 lakh 40,000
ZXi 11.31 lakh 10.92 lakh 39,000
VXi AT 11.61 lakh 11.20 lakh 41,000
ZXi Plus 12.01 lakh 11.59 lakh 42,000
ZXi CNG 12.25 lakh 11.83 lakh 42,000
ZXi AT 12.71 lakh 12.27 lakh 44,000
ZXi Plus AT 13.41 lakh 12.94 lakh 47,000

The spectrum of price cuts for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ranges between 32,000 and 47,000, depending on the variants. Available in both manual and automatic transmission choices, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a starting price of 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom) that was effective before the GST price cut. The top-end pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV now goes up to 12.94 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous top-end pricing of 13.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's manual variants are now available between 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to 9.12 lakh-Rs12.25 lakh (ex-showroom), in the previous tax structure. The price cut spectrum ranges between 32,000 and 42,000, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the automatic transmission-equipped versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now cost between 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and 12.94 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 11.61 lakh-Rs13.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The price cut spectrum for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's automatic transmission variants ranges between 41,000 and 47,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain options. Available in VXi CNG and ZXi CNG trim options, the CNG versions of the MPV come priced at 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, effective after the GST price cut of 40,000 and 42,000, respectively.

 
 
