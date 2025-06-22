Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Renault Triber: Three most value-for-money MPVs in India under ₹15 lakh

The Indian car market has been witnessing a significant transition in consumer preference over the last couple of years. Gone are the days when consumers used to prefer hatchbacks, and the small cars used to be the driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Over the last couple of years, utility vehicles, including SUVs and MPVs, have been finding an ever-increasing demand. This transition is in sync with the global market.

While SUVs have become the driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market, MPVs too have been sustainably seeing high demand. This has propelled several carmakers to launch their respective products in this segment.

Here is a list of the three most popular MPVs that come priced under ₹15 lakh and offer the most value-for-money.