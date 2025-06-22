Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Renault Triber: Three most value-for-money MPVs in India under ₹15 lakh

The Indian car market has been witnessing a significant transition in consumer preference over the last couple of years. Gone are the days when consumers used to prefer hatchbacks, and the small cars used to be the driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Over the last couple of years, utility vehicles, including SUVs and MPVs, have been finding an ever-increasing demand. This transition is in sync with the global market.
While SUVs have become the driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market, MPVs too have been sustainably seeing high demand. This has propelled several carmakers to launch their respective products in this segment.
Here is a list of the three most popular MPVs that come priced under ₹15 lakh and offer the most value-for-money.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been the bestselling MPV in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite a long time. Sold through the car manufacturer's Arena retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes priced from ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom). This spacious and practical three-row MPV is widely popular among private buyers as well as in the fleet segment. While the petrol engine with SHVS technology enhances its appeal, the availability of a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain offers enhanced cost efficiency for the vehicle. The seven-seater MPV is one of the best-selling and most value-for-money offerings in the segment. Interestingly, under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership, the Toyota Rumion is basically a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which offers similar features.
The Renault Triber is one of the most affordable seven-seater cars in India. Available at a starting price of about ₹6 lakh, the Renault Triber is sold alongside its siblings, Kwid and Kiger. The Renault Triber is available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while the transmission choices include a manual gearbox as well as an AMT unit. Renault has recently introduced a CNG option to this MPV, which further enhances its practicality and value-for-money quotient. The Renault Triber comes with a four-star Global NCAP crash test rating, which is another feature in its kitty..
Moving up in the pricing slab ladder, the Kia Cerans in another option in the sub- ₹15 lakh segment of MPVs in India. It comes positioned in the sub- ₹15 lakh MPV segment, but comes with an upmarket vibe compared to the other two models in this space. It gets a host of new-age upmarket features. This MPV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, powered by 1.5-litre engines.