Maruti Suzuki closes in on EV PLI scheme, giving scale boost to India’s clean mobility push
Maruti Suzuki’s inclusion in the EV PLI scheme could raise incentive disbursals, scale local EV manufacturing and accelerate India’s transition to cleaner mobility as the country’s largest carmaker ramps up electric rollout.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has been directly added to the list of companies eligible for incentives under the government’s ₹25,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electric vehicles—a move that could boost EV adoption and support India’s clean mobility push.