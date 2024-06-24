Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter India's burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market with its first EV, the eVX, which has been undergoing extensive testing on Indian roads.

According to a report from HT Auto, the eVX was recently spotted near Gurugram with about six passengers on board, revealing new details about the highly anticipated vehicle. The compact eVX, which has already appeared at various auto shows both in India and internationally, is slated for a launch in India next year.

Reportedly, the latest spy photos shared on social media highlight a new design for the eVX’s alloy wheels. Unlike the previous test units which featured 10-spoke alloys, the latest prototype sports a five-spoke alloy wheel design, likely to be 16 inches or larger. Additionally, the eVX continues to feature rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar, reminiscent of the older Swift model, which differs from the handles seen on the initial concept version.

Externally, the eVX is expected to boast several features including LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), a LED light bar, a high-mounted stop lamp, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Built on a new electric skateboard platform, the eVX will house a battery expected to be around 60 kWh, promising a driving range of up to 550 kilometers on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the interior of the eVX during a concept showcase last year, revealing a modern and futuristic design equipped with all the latest amenities.

The eVX is expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument panel, wireless charging capabilities, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

As Maruti Suzuki inches closer to launching the eVX, these new details underscore the company's commitment to blending innovation with practicality in its bid to capture a share of the electric vehicle market in India.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!