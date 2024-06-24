Maruti Suzuki eVX, company's first EV spotted testing in India: What all to expect
Maruti Suzuki's first EV, the eVX, is undergoing testing in India with spy photos revealing new details like a redesigned alloy wheel and unique door handles. The compact eVX is expected to feature LED lights, a battery capacity of 60 kWh, and modern amenities in its interior.
Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter India's burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market with its first EV, the eVX, which has been undergoing extensive testing on Indian roads.