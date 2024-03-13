Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV spotted testing! What to expect
Maruti Suzuki's electric model eVX debuted at Auto Expo 2023, generating excitement for its 2025 launch. Spy shots revealed innovative design details like a front left fender charging port and 360-degree camera system.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited's foray into the electric vehicle market took a significant stride as their inaugural electric model, the eVX, made an appearance at Auto Expo 2023. Anticipation has been building since then, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its slated launch in 2025. Recently, the excitement peaked as spy shots surfaced, capturing the eVX in testing on Indian roads.