Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV spotted testing! What to expect

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's foray into the electric vehicle market took a significant stride as their inaugural electric model, the eVX, made an appearance at Auto Expo 2023. Anticipation has been building since then, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its slated launch in 2025. Recently, the excitement peaked as spy shots surfaced, capturing the eVX in testing on Indian roads.

As per a report from HT Auto, the images reveal intriguing details about the eVX's design and features, offering enthusiasts a glimpse into what the future holds for electric mobility in India. Notably, the charging port's placement on the front left fender garnered attention for its practicality and safety benefits, mitigating vulnerability to frontal collision impacts.

Cameras strategically positioned at the front and on the exterior rearview mirrors hint at a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, promising enhanced safety and visibility for drivers. Sleek production-spec headlamps adorn the front, while the absence of a traditional grille highlights the vehicle's electric nature, with an air dam likely tasked with cooling electrical components.

Side profiles showcase stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels and innovative C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, contributing to a streamlined aesthetic. Additional features such as a shark-fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, rear spoiler, and potentially a light bar further accentuate the eVX's modern appeal.

Inside, expectations run high for a plethora of cutting-edge amenities, including a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable driver's seat, accompanied by an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. A large touchscreen infotainment system, supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, promises seamless connectivity and entertainment options.

The battery pack, rumored to be approximately 60 kWh, is expected to offer an impressive claimed range of around 550 km, promising ample mileage for urban and intercity journeys alike.

As anticipation continues to mount, the Maruti Suzuki eVX stands poised to redefine the electric vehicle landscape in India, offering a compelling blend of cutting-edge technology, practical design, and eco-friendly performance. With its impending arrival, the automotive industry awaits with bated breath, eager to witness the dawn of a new era in sustainable mobility.

