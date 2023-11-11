Maruti Suzuki eVX spotted testing in India: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its inaugural electric vehicle, the eVX, at Auto Expo 2023. Scheduled for a 2025 launch in the Indian market, the test mule has been sighted in various international locations, and the concept vehicle made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show. Nevertheless, the recent sighting marks the first appearance of the eVX on roads in India.

Similar to many other test mules, the electric SUV was completely concealed with black tape, preventing the disclosure of its contours and body lines. Additionally, the glass area of the rear tail lamps was omitted to conceal the design of the tail lamp. However, in a brief video, a partial glimpse of the front headlamp design is discernible.

The eVX is set to utilize a dedicated electric skateboard platform, positioning the wheels at the corners and incorporating the batteries into the floorboard. This configuration enhances cabin space, providing more room for occupants.

In terms of dimensions, the Suzuki eVX concept boasts a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,600 mm. Maruti Suzuki had previously indicated that the eVX would be fitted with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, though the specific cell chemistry for the production model remains undisclosed. The company has stated that the electric vehicle will offer a range of 550 km. Additionally, an all-wheel-drive version of the eVX is anticipated.

During the Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki revealed the interior of the car, featuring an anticipated dual-screen setup. This configuration will integrate a fully digital instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system, forming a single freestanding unit. The interior is expected to include a flat-bottom sporty steering wheel, rotary dials, and touch panels for user interface controls.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported about Maruti that in the first half of 2023-24, it was long renowned as a maker of frugal, fuel-efficient small cars, nosed ahead of Mahindra to become the largest SUV maker in the country.

