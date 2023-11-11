Maruti Suzuki eVX spotted testing in India: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki unveiled its inaugural electric vehicle, the eVX, at Auto Expo 2023. Scheduled for a 2025 launch in the Indian market, the test mule has been sighted in various international locations, and the concept vehicle made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show. Nevertheless, the recent sighting marks the first appearance of the eVX on roads in India.