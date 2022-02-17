Maruti Suzuki today announced it has entered into a partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its subscription-based model. Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription for the Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles. The company has further added Kolkata market to its Subscription program.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The car subscription is a relatively new concept for the customers in India. In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1,00,000 enquiries. The Subscription program allows the customer to select from a bouquet of vehicle options, as per their requirements. Through this new partnership and expansion, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience."

Turra Mohammed, SVP & Business Head, Quiklyz, said “Car subscription is gaining pace as customers’ ownership preference is changing across all segments, including individual, professional, SME and corporate. Subscription provides super convenience and unmatched flexibility, something that customers expect and want from their car ownership experience. Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance is committed to playing a significant role in this market. Therefore, we are excited to partner with Maruti Suzuki to provide unmatched subscription service for the entire range of Maruti Suzuki portfolio."

Launched in July of 2020, the Maruti Suzuki subscription-based model is available in 20 cities across the country with Kolkata being the latest addition.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program where a customer can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle. It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

