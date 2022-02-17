Maruti Suzuki expands subscription program, adds Kolkata market

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program where a customer can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle. It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}