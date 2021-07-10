Maruti Suzuki had stopped selling cars powered by diesel powertrains in India ahead of the deadline to implement BS6 norms. The company is planning to fill that void with more options for buyers. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to be a new addition to the line-up of CNG cars sold by the company. The growing prices of petrol can also provide buyers with an incentive to opt for CNG alternatives.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version has been spotted testing in numerous spy shots. The new Dzire CNG will add to the current S-CNG line-up of six vehicles which includes Alto, S-presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ertiga and Eeco. With the addition of CNG-powered Dzire, Maruti Suzuki will be able to take on Hyundai Aura's CNG powertrain.

The new S-CNG Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been spotted testing with apparatus used to test emissions. This indicates that the launch will happen soon.

The combined effect of rising fuel prices and growth in demand for personal mobility due to the pandemic is expected to increase demand for both CNG options as well Maruti's mild-hybrid powertrains.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol powertrain with two transmission options. The manual version is claimed to provide an ARAI certified mileage of 23.26 km/l whereas the Automatic version is claimed to provide an even better 24.12 km/l.

