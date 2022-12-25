Maruti Suzuki expects sales of vehicles with auto gear shift to pick up in India

Maruti Suzuki India expects sales of its vehicles with auto gear shift to pick up due to the increasing congestion across cities in India, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava told PTI news agency. The automaker introduced the auto gear shift (AGS) technology that relieves drivers from manually changing gears using the clutch, for the first time in 2013-14 on its hatchback Celerio. So far MSI has cumulatively sold 7.74 lakh units of such vehicles across its portfolio. There are nine models of this auto gear shift models--Celerio, Alto K10, WagonR, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and Baleno.

