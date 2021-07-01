Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has extended free service, warranty, and extended warranty timelines for its customers. The extension will be valid for vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

According to a statement from the company, the timelines would be extended up to July 31, 2021.

According to a PTI report, MSI Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee, "This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases."

Banerjee further claimed that the company's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government.

"In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Banerjee said.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today posted total sales of 1,47,368 units in June 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,26,196 units, sales to other OEM 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units.

The Company closed the first quarter of FY 21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units).

According to a statement released by the company, "sales in Quarter 1 of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful."

Maruti has increased the prices of their vehicles from today. The company has attributed the need to increase prices due to the rising prices of commodities.

