Maruti Suzuki has extended the timelines for the validity of warranty, service timelines as well as for free services till June 2020. All Maruti Suzuki car owners who has their car’s warranty , validity expiring in the month of May can rest assured that the company has extended it till the end of June.

At the end of Lockdown 4.0, the company has claimed that all the customers who weren’t able to access Maruti Suzuki’s services due to the lockdown will be able to so after major restrictions were lifted. The lockdown was first imposed on 25 March. Any of the warranties that were expiring between 15 March and 31 May will be extended till the end of June. The same timeline will be applicable for the servicing schedule, including free services.

The country's largest car maker partnered with HDFC Bank Ltd to offer flexible finance schemes for new car buyers.

The schemes include flexi equated monthly installment (EMI) options under which a customer can avail low EMI for three months every year, up to 100 per cent on-road funding and installments starting from ₹899 per month, per lakh, for the first six months, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The country will be entering a new phase of easing lockdown restrictions from 1 June. Automobile companies will be looking to make a comeback but the growth forecasts are not very promising.

The automobile industry might face another year of double-digit sales decline this fiscal due to extended lockdowns as well as the sharp decline in sales, and even customer affordability.

According to Crisil Research, overall sales volume are expected to fall to multi-year lows, with sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles reaching fiscal 2010 levels.

