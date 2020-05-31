Maruti Suzuki extends last date for warranty, free services

At the end of Lockdown 4.0, the company has claimed that all the customers who weren’t able to access Maruti Suzuki’s services due to the lockdown will be able to so after major restrictions were lifted. The lockdown was first imposed on 25 March. Any of the warranties that were expiring between 15 March and 31 May will be extended till the end of June. The same timeline will be applicable for the servicing schedule, including free services.