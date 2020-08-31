NEW DELHI : Expecting the recovery in sales of compact vehicles to sustain throughout the current fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is planning to significantly ramp up the production of cars between October 2020 and March 2021, to record levels witnessed in FY18.

The local unit of Suzuki Motor Co. is planning to produce little more than 4 lakh cars in the third quarter and 5.1 lakh vehicles in the fourth quarter, two people directly aware of the company’s plans told Mint, requesting anonymity.

The fourth quarter production forecast, if met, will be one of the highest achieved by the company in the recent years.

Ever since the lockdown measures were lifted in the first week of May, Maruti has been witnessing robust pick up in vehicle sales, especially of compact cars. If things go according to the plan, Maruti’s total vehicle production may breach the 1.4 million mark for the current fiscal. Led by this, the country’s largest carmaker will be able to offset the losses substantially incurred during the Q1FY21 due to the covid-induced lockdown, officials cited above said.

The company is planning to ramp up production to around 1.45 lakh units in September and a record 1.8 lakh units in October, anticipating decent pickup in sales during the Diwali festival.

The New Delhi based car makers’ plans, though, are contingent upon recovery in overall economic activity and covid -19 related developments in the country.

In FY18, Maruti’s total wholesales, including exports, grew by 13.4% to a record 17.7 million vehicles. If the company manages to stick to its plan and touch the 5 lakh production mark in March quarter, then it will be higher than the fourth quarter of FY 18 when production stood at 4,93,115 units and in FY 19 when it manufactured 4,68,224 units.

In the October - December quarter as well, Maruti’s target of 4 lakh vehicle production is higher than 3,77,120 units manufactured last year and 3,94,389 units in FY18.

According to the first person mentioned above, Maruti has been quite bullish about sales prospects during the upcoming festive season and beyond and might increase supply of products like Baleno and Swift along with entry level ones.

“The fact that the management has decided on this kind of production means demand is there in the market. Also, if demand is stable, a run rate of 1.6 lakh per month is not tough for them," the first person cited above said.

Aided by a quick recovery in demand for compact vehicles, Maruti Suzuki reported a 1.8% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesale to 100,000 units in July. Factory dispatches improved significantly from June when the company sold 51,274 units and just 13,865 units in May.

“We cannot give any guidance on company’s production plans," said a spokesperson of Maruti in response to an email sent on Sunday.

Maruti’s high production forecasts have meant that most of its suppliers are running pillar to post to meet the deadline since availability of contractual labour is a challenge for suppliers at the moment, said the second person mentioned above.

“Maruti might make money from selling vehicles but for suppliers the cost of manufacturing has gone up quite a bit, due to involvement of more contractual labour. They are preparing their vendors according to their plans otherwise most of them will not be able to meet the target," said the second person mentioned above.

According to Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit, automakers have been able to reorient themselves, rebuild their strategy and quickly move on to digital platforms to generate demand.

“This transformation coupled with attractive interest rates, pent up demand and festival season ahead are expected to drive the sales at least this calendar year. However, we will like to caution as due to the pandemic, the Indian economy has been derailed so the effects of this will be visible in 2021, resulting in contraction of demand," added Gupta.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated