Maruti Suzuki eyes record production in second half of FY21

Ever since the lockdown measures were lifted in the first week of May, Maruti has been witnessing robust pick up in vehicle sales, especially of compact cars. If things go according to the plan, Maruti’s total vehicle production may breach the 1.4 million mark for the current fiscal. Led by this, the country’s largest carmaker will be able to offset the losses substantially incurred during the Q1FY21 due to the covid-induced lockdown, officials cited above said.