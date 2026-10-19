Maruti Suzuki festive discounts: Save up to ₹1.36 lakh on Grand Vitara, Fronx, Nexa cars? Here's the catch

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? The automobile company is offering big discounts and benefits on the Grand Vitara, Nexa, Fronx, Jimny, XL6, Invicto and other models. But there's a catch.

Here's all you need to know: According to Business Today, the Grand Vitara is among the biggest attractions in Maruti Suzuki's festive offers.

The reported benefits on the Sigma petrol variant have touched ₹1.36 lakh, while the strong-hybrid version has been listed with benefits of up to ₹1.20 lakh.

Some offers also mention zero road tax benefits worth up to ₹1.85 lakh and a five-year extended warranty.

The catch: However, these incentives have separate conditions and should not be treated as automatic savings for every customer, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Jimny has reportedly been listed with a ₹35,000 cash discount.

At the same time, the XL6 offers a ₹31,000 cash discount, ₹20,000 exchange bonus and ₹10,000 PCM benefit, the report stated. That brings the XL6's potential combined savings to ₹61,000.

The catch: However, buyers must meet the relevant eligibility requirements, and individual incentives may not be available together in every case.

The discount package on Fronx depends on the engine and fuel type, Business Today reported. Turbo-petrol variants have been listed with a ₹12,100 cash discount, ₹10,000 exchange bonus and ₹5,000 PCM benefit, taking potential savings to ₹27,100.

Non-turbo petrol and CNG versions may not receive the same cash discount, but they can still qualify for other benefits. Reported incentives reach ₹22,100 for non-turbo petrol and ₹15,000 for CNG variants, subject to eligibility.

Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara may attract a ₹30,000 exchange bonus and a complimentary home charger with installation.

The premium Invicto MPV has reportedly been listed with ₹50,000 in exchange benefits and ₹30,000 in upgrade incentives.

Some published offer breakdowns place total Invicto benefits as high as ₹95,000 when additional eligible incentives are included.

The catch Reported offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty incentives and other benefits.

However, the biggest advertised savings are not available to every buyer. The final amount depends on the variant, eligibility and whether promotional offers are still valid.

Buyers should confirm which offers remain active before booking.

Discount table Here's the model-wise breakdown of the maximum reported benefits on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in October 2026, as per Business Today:

Grand Vitara Sigma petrol: ₹1.36 lakh

Grand Vitara Delta petrol: ₹1.26 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta / Alpha / AWD: ₹1.15 lakh + extended warranty

Grand Vitara strong hybrid: ₹1.20 lakh + eligible road-tax benefit and warranty

Grand Vitara Delta CNG: ₹1 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta CNG: ₹90,000

Invicto: ₹95,000

XL6 petrol: ₹61,000

XL6 CNG: ₹50,000

Jimny: ₹35,000

e-Vitara: ₹30,000 + free charger and installation

Fronx turbo petrol: ₹27,100

Fronx 1.2-litre petrol: ₹22,100

Fronx CNG: ₹15,000

Baleno facelift: No festive offer reported

Note: The maximum amounts include conditional benefits. Some reported totals also include a pre-Navratri booking incentive valid only from October 1 to 10, 2026.

According to Business Today, Buyers booking after that period should not assume they qualify for it. Offers may vary by dealership, city, variant, vehicle age and stock availability.