Maruti Suzuki festive discounts: Save up to ₹1.36 lakh on Grand Vitara, Fronx, Nexa cars? Here's the catch

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? The automobile company is offering big discounts and benefits on the Grand Vitara, Nexa, Fronx, Jimny, XL6, Invicto and other models. But there's a catch.

Here's all you need to know: According to Business Today, the Grand Vitara is among the biggest attractions in Maruti Suzuki's festive offers.

Advertisement

The reported benefits on the Sigma petrol variant have touched ₹1.36 lakh, while the strong-hybrid version has been listed with benefits of up to ₹1.20 lakh.

Some offers also mention zero road tax benefits worth up to ₹1.85 lakh and a five-year extended warranty.

The catch: However, these incentives have separate conditions and should not be treated as automatic savings for every customer, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Jimny has reportedly been listed with a ₹35,000 cash discount.

At the same time, the XL6 offers a ₹31,000 cash discount, ₹20,000 exchange bonus and ₹10,000 PCM benefit, the report stated. That brings the XL6's potential combined savings to ₹61,000.

The catch: However, buyers must meet the relevant eligibility requirements, and individual incentives may not be available together in every case.

Advertisement

The discount package on Fronx depends on the engine and fuel type, Business Today reported. Turbo-petrol variants have been listed with a ₹12,100 cash discount, ₹10,000 exchange bonus and ₹5,000 PCM benefit, taking potential savings to ₹27,100.

Non-turbo petrol and CNG versions may not receive the same cash discount, but they can still qualify for other benefits. Reported incentives reach ₹22,100 for non-turbo petrol and ₹15,000 for CNG variants, subject to eligibility.

Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara may attract a ₹30,000 exchange bonus and a complimentary home charger with installation.

The premium Invicto MPV has reportedly been listed with ₹50,000 in exchange benefits and ₹30,000 in upgrade incentives.

Some published offer breakdowns place total Invicto benefits as high as ₹95,000 when additional eligible incentives are included.

Advertisement

The catch Reported offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty incentives and other benefits.

However, the biggest advertised savings are not available to every buyer. The final amount depends on the variant, eligibility and whether promotional offers are still valid.

Buyers should confirm which offers remain active before booking.

Discount table Here's the model-wise breakdown of the maximum reported benefits on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in October 2026, as per Business Today:

Grand Vitara Sigma petrol: ₹1.36 lakh

Grand Vitara Delta petrol: ₹1.26 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta / Alpha / AWD: ₹1.15 lakh + extended warranty

Grand Vitara strong hybrid: ₹1.20 lakh + eligible road-tax benefit and warranty

Grand Vitara Delta CNG: ₹1 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta CNG: ₹90,000

Advertisement

Invicto: ₹95,000

XL6 petrol: ₹61,000

XL6 CNG: ₹50,000

Jimny: ₹35,000

e-Vitara: ₹30,000 + free charger and installation

Fronx turbo petrol: ₹27,100

Fronx 1.2-litre petrol: ₹22,100

Fronx CNG: ₹15,000

Baleno facelift: No festive offer reported

Note: The maximum amounts include conditional benefits. Some reported totals also include a pre-Navratri booking incentive valid only from October 1 to 10, 2026.

According to Business Today, Buyers booking after that period should not assume they qualify for it. Offers may vary by dealership, city, variant, vehicle age and stock availability.

The ₹1.85 lakh road-tax benefit is separate from the listed ₹1.20 lakh strong-hybrid package and applies only where eligible. It should not be described as a nationwide cash discount.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer