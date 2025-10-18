Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes more appealing ahead of Diwali with up to ₹1.11 lakh price cut. Variant-wise price list

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Since its launch, the crossover has become a leading revenue churner for the brand. Sold through the Nexa retail network alongside the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become cheaper with a price cut ranging up to ₹1.11 lakh right ahead of the festive season, following the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in from September 22. With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx's price now starts at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The spectrum of price cuts for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx ranges between ₹74,000 and ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Sigma MT ₹ 7.59 lakh ₹ 6.85 lakh ₹ 74,000 Delta MT ₹ 8.45 lakh ₹ 7.65 lakh ₹ 80,000 Sigma CNG MT ₹ 8.54 lakh ₹ 7.79 lakh ₹ 75,000 Delta Plus MT ₹ 8.85 lakh ₹ 8.05 lakh ₹ 80,000 Delta AMT ₹ 8.95 lakh ₹ 8.15 lakh ₹ 80,000 Delta Plus AMT ₹ 9.35 lakh ₹ 8.55 lakh ₹ 80,000 Delta CNG MT ₹ 9.40 lakh ₹ 8.59 lakh ₹ 81,000 Delta Plus Turbo MT ₹ 9.80 lakh ₹ 8.92 lakh ₹ 88,000 Zeta Turbo MT ₹ 10.63 lakh ₹ 9.71 lakh ₹ 92,000 Alpha Turbo MT ₹ 11.55 lakh ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 85,000 Alpha Turbo MT Dual-tone ₹ 11.63 lakh ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 93,000 Zeta Turbo AT ₹ 12.03 lakh ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 1.04 lakh Alpha Turbo AT ₹ 12.95 lakh ₹ 11.84 lakh ₹ 1.11 lakh Alpha Turbo Dual-tone AT ₹ 13.04 lakh ₹ 11.98 lakh ₹ 1.06 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was launched after being revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. It was introduced as a crossover based on the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. The car manufacturer launched this crossover in an attempt to capitalise on the ever-increasing popularity of the utility vehicles, which has become a global phenomenon. With this price cut, alongside festive offers and discounts across dealerships, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to see a sales bump in the coming weeks, during this festive season, which is considered the most prosperous time for automakers to register a sales uptick every year.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What powers this crossover?

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT Maximum power 89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 77 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (CNG mode) 99 bhp @ 5,500 rpm Maximum torque 113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm 98.5 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (CNG mode) 147.6 Nm @ 2,000 - 4,500 rpm

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in three different powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.2-litre petrol-only variant gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well. The petrol-CNG version gets only a five-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol version of Fronx comes available with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission unit options.