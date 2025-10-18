Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes more appealing ahead of Diwali with up to ₹1.11 lakh price cut. Variant-wise price list

Following the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become cheaper between 74,000 and 1.11 lakh, depending on variants.

Mainak Das
Published18 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Following the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become cheaper between ₹74,000 and ₹1.11 lakh, depending on variants.(MARUTI SUZUKI)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Since its launch, the crossover has become a leading revenue churner for the brand. Sold through the Nexa retail network alongside the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become cheaper with a price cut ranging up to 1.11 lakh right ahead of the festive season, following the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in from September 22. With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx's price now starts at 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The spectrum of price cuts for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx ranges between 74,000 and 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Sigma MT 7.59 lakh 6.85 lakh 74,000
Delta MT 8.45 lakh 7.65 lakh 80,000
Sigma CNG MT 8.54 lakh 7.79 lakh 75,000
Delta Plus MT 8.85 lakh 8.05 lakh 80,000
Delta AMT 8.95 lakh 8.15 lakh 80,000
Delta Plus AMT 9.35 lakh 8.55 lakh 80,000
Delta CNG MT 9.40 lakh 8.59 lakh 81,000
Delta Plus Turbo MT 9.80 lakh 8.92 lakh 88,000
Zeta Turbo MT 10.63 lakh 9.71 lakh 92,000
Alpha Turbo MT 11.55 lakh 10.70 lakh 85,000
Alpha Turbo MT Dual-tone 11.63 lakh 10.70 lakh 93,000
Zeta Turbo AT 12.03 lakh 10.99 lakh 1.04 lakh
Alpha Turbo AT 12.95 lakh 11.84 lakh 1.11 lakh
Alpha Turbo Dual-tone AT 13.04 lakh 11.98 lakh 1.06 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was launched after being revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. It was introduced as a crossover based on the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. The car manufacturer launched this crossover in an attempt to capitalise on the ever-increasing popularity of the utility vehicles, which has become a global phenomenon. With this price cut, alongside festive offers and discounts across dealerships, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to see a sales bump in the coming weeks, during this festive season, which is considered the most prosperous time for automakers to register a sales uptick every year.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What powers this crossover?

Engine1.2-litre petrol1.2-litre petrol-CNG1.0-litre turbo-petrol
Transmission5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT5-speed MT5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
Maximum power89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm77 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (CNG mode)99 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
Maximum torque113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm98.5 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (CNG mode)147.6 Nm @ 2,000 - 4,500 rpm

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in three different powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.2-litre petrol-only variant gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well. The petrol-CNG version gets only a five-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol version of Fronx comes available with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission unit options.

The 1.2-litre petrol motor churns out 89 bhp power and 113 Nm torque in the petrol-only version, while in the CNG mode, this same motor generates 77 bhp power and 98.5 Nm of maximum torque. The turbocharged petrol motor kicks out 99 bhp power and 147.6 Nm of maximum torque.

 
 
