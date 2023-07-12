Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG powertrain option for the Fronx in India. This car will be available for sale in two variants - Sigma and Delta, which are priced at ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh, respectively. Both these prices are ex-showroom.

Interestingly, the automaker has claimed a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg. Moreover, the Fronx CNG is set to compete against the Hyundai Exter CNG.

The Japanese automaker presently boasts the most extensive range of CNG vehicles, with over 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles sold in the Indian market. They currently offer 15 CNG models for sale. The company made a strategic shift towards CNG powertrains as they moved away from diesel engines.

In terms of powertrain, the Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine generates a maximum power output of 88.50 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. However, when running on CNG, the power output drops to 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and the torque output decreases to 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The petrol version of the Fronx is equipped with a 1.2-litre engine that is available with both a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has reintroduced the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine from the Baleno RS for the Fronx. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 98 bhp and a peak torque output of 148 Nm. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Fronx S-CNG, with its new age appeal and dynamic road presence is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the Fronx has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain and premium technology."