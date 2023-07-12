Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched in India at ₹8.41 lakh. All details here2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG powertrain option for the Fronx in India, with a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg. The car will be available in two variants and will compete against the Hyundai Exter CNG. Maruti Suzuki currently offers 15 CNG models for sale in India.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG powertrain option for the Fronx in India. This car will be available for sale in two variants - Sigma and Delta, which are priced at ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh, respectively. Both these prices are ex-showroom.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×