In terms of powertrain, the Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine generates a maximum power output of 88.50 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. However, when running on CNG, the power output drops to 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and the torque output decreases to 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.