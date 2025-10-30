Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel can handle 85% ethanol, launch in 2026: Key facts

If you are a vehicle owner, you are probably still debating the E20 norms and this fuel's compatibility with the existing vehicles. It seems Suzuki has the answer to all the questions, concerns and anxiety related to the ethanol-blended petrol. The carmaker has showcased the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which is scheduled to launch in India in 2026. What makes this crossover the answer to ethanol-related questions and concerns is its capability to handle up to 85% ethanol-blended petrol. This means even if the petrol pumps start selling E85 in India, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel will have no issue with that.

The Indian government is already exploring options of increasing the ethanol blend to 30% in the next five years, and progressing toward even higher blends. Considering that, the flex fuel concept version of the crossover will certainly grab a lot of eyeballs once it reaches the Indian market sometime next year.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel: Identical design Design-wise, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel concept is the same model as the regular model that is on sale in India. The new model measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,550 mm in height, which are the same as the standard counterpart. It sports black alloy wheels. The only visible distinctiveness is the lurid green flex fuel stickers.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel: Same features as export-spec Fronx The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 gets the same features that are available in the made-in-India export-spec version of the crossover. The Japan-spec Fronx that is exported from India gets an ADAS suite. Also, it gets heated front seats, an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold as an extra.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel: What would be the powertrain? The Japan-spec Fronx gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as transmission choices. Also, it gets Suzuki's AllGrip Select AWD technology. On the other hand, the India-spec model gets a 1.2-litre dual-jet petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as an option. It is not clear if Maruti Suzuki will bring the 1.5-litre petrol motor for the Fronx Flex Fuel in India or continue with the same engine choices available here with a bit of modification.