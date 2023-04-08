Maruti Suzuki Fronx to launch in India next week. Details inside

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of the Fronx SUV-coupe in India next week. The vehicle was first showcased at Auto Expo in January 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is likely to be priced around ₹8 lakh. It will compete against other compact crossovers from rivals like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.
Maruti Suzuki started bookings of Fronx earlier this year. It is based on the Baleno hatchback. It will be offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre Dualjet engine and a 1.0-liter turbo engine.
The Dualjet engine will be available with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox, and it delivers a claimed power output of 90PS and torque of 113Nm. While the Maruti Fronx's 1.0L turbo petrol engine will come with a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. It will generate a maximum power of 100PS and 148Nm of torque.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It features an aerodynamic silhouette and upright front and rear facia with roof rails and a wide bonnet. The SUV comes with Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme.
Inside, it gets a forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts. There is a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The SUV offers a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turnby-turn navigation, 360 view camera, and wireless charger.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered in 6 single tone colour options and 3 trendy dual tone colours variants.
