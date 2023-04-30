Maruti has introduced a new player in the Indian sub-4-metre SUV segment, and it goes by the name Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Built on the same platform as the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, the Fronx is exclusively available through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network. While the Fronx competes with other brands in the SUV segment, it also gives a tough competition to its own sibling, the Baleno. For those who prioritize premium features and hold a strong loyalty to the Maruti Suzuki brand, the Fronx offers a budget-friendly SUV option that is definitely worth considering.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available at an ex-showroom price range of ₹7.46 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh, whereas the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a price tag ranging from ₹7.46 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a highly competitive option against its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Baleno is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a more affordable choice. Despite this, the Fronx still manages to offer a range of premium features, making it a compelling option for those who want an SUV without breaking the bank.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,765 mm, and a height of 1,550 mm. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm and provides a boot space of 308 litres. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. It has the same wheelbase as the Fronx at 2,520 mm, but provides a slightly larger boot space of 318 litres.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Baleno found 16,357 takers in January this year.

Powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers two different petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. This makes it one of the few Maruti Suzuki cars to offer dual engine options. The turbocharged unit produces a peak power of 100 hp and 147.6 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre engine delivers a peak power of 90 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The Fronx comes with a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre engine, while the 1.2-litre engine gets a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine provides a mileage of 21.79 kmpl for the manual variant and 22.89 kmpl for the AMT variant. In contrast, the turbo-petrol unit offers a mileage of 21.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic transmission. The bigger engine is offered on the first three trims - Sigma, Delta, and Delta+, while the turbocharged engine is available with the Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha trims.

In addition, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx also offers a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine option, which produces 90 hp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. However, the power and torque output drops significantly when CNG is used. The car comes with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT option. The petrol variant provides a mileage of 22.35 kmpl, while the AMT variant delivers 22.94 kmpl. When running on CNG, the car offers a mileage of 30.61 km/kg.