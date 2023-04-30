Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Comparison between premium hatchbacks3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:30 PM IST
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available at an ex-showroom price range of ₹7.46 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh, whereas the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti has introduced a new player in the Indian sub-4-metre SUV segment, and it goes by the name Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Built on the same platform as the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, the Fronx is exclusively available through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network. While the Fronx competes with other brands in the SUV segment, it also gives a tough competition to its own sibling, the Baleno. For those who prioritize premium features and hold a strong loyalty to the Maruti Suzuki brand, the Fronx offers a budget-friendly SUV option that is definitely worth considering.
