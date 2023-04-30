Maruti has introduced a new player in the Indian sub-4-metre SUV segment, and it goes by the name Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Built on the same platform as the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, the Fronx is exclusively available through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network. While the Fronx competes with other brands in the SUV segment, it also gives a tough competition to its own sibling, the Baleno. For those who prioritize premium features and hold a strong loyalty to the Maruti Suzuki brand, the Fronx offers a budget-friendly SUV option that is definitely worth considering.

