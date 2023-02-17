Looking to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Confused between the newly unveiled Fronx and the Baleno? Don’t worry, we bring you a detailed comparison of both these Maruti Suzuki cars for your ease. Read on

But first, a little background. Maruti Suzuki Fronx was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. The Fronx SUV has its underpinnings with the Baleno. It sits below the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Bookings for the SUV have already started. Price is yet to be announced

The Baleno, on the other hand, was revamped in February last year. It comes with a starting price of ₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker introduced the S-CNG model in November 2022.

Now, let’s begin with the comparison

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Powertrains

Maruti Suzuki Baleno runs on 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine paired with 5-speed AMT and 5-speed manual transmission. The engine is claimed to deliver a maximum output of 88 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. There is a CNG version as well.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx also comes with the same petrol engine for the base models. The higher variants are expected to come equipped with 1.0 litre Booster Jet engine mated with 5-speed gearbox and 6-speed torque converter AMT transmission. The engine will produce 98 bhp power and 147.6 engine.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Design

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Baleno look almost identical, but there are differences as well. Maruti Suzuki Baleno features its signature design language with an aggressive look and sleeker design than the predecessors. . The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a design inspired by a mix of Baleno and Grand Vitara. It also features sleeker headlamp design and tail lamps. It has dual-tone plush interiors.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with 6 air-bags, anti-hill control, head-up display, 360 degree view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.

Fronx, on the other hand, is equipped with features like wireless charger, 360 degree view camera, head up display, and paddle shifter in the AT model only. There is a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System as well.