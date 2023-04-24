Country’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The all-new compact SUV comes with a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Fronx SUV features Nexa’s signature design language “Crafted Futurism".

Maruti Suzuki Fronx can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from ₹17,378.

The Fronx is a strong rival of Tata Punch. Here is a quick comparison between both these cars.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Transmission

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has two engine options available for purchase, including a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1 litre turbo petrol engine. In comparison, the Tata Punch only offers a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Additionally, Maruti Fronx provides three transmission options to choose from, including a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed AMT automatic, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. In contrast, the Tata Punch only has two transmission options, which are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic.

The Maruti Fronx also features mild hybrid technology in its 1-litre turbo engine, which includes Electric Torque Assist during Acceleration and Regenerative Braking. This feature helps improve fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, Tata Motors offers a special feature called Traction Pro mode in the AMT versions of the Punch, which comes in handy during off-road and tough-road situations where there is low traction on any of the front wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Features

Regarding equipment, the base Pure variant of the Tata Punch comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat anchors, front power windows, central locking, and engine start/stop technology. Upgrading to the Adventure variant adds features like an audio system with four speakers and steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, rear power windows, follow-me-home headlamps, a USB charging socket, and full wheel covers.

The Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch comes packed with even more advanced technology, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen, connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera, fog lamps, keyless go, cruise control, and stylish 15-inch steel wheels.

View Full Image Tata Punch | The company sold 10,894 units of Punch SUV in March 2023.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes packed with a plethora of features, including a Head-Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360-degree view camera, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Fronx also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through "Surround Sense" powered by "ARKAMYS". Moreover, the SUV is equipped with Suzuki Connect technology that offers over 40 intelligent connected car features, ranging from safety and security to location and trip tracking, vehicle information, alerts, and much more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Safety

The Tata Punch boasts an impressive 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, making it one of the few cars in India to achieve this feat. It is worth noting that Punch not only scored high on adult protection but also achieved a commendable 4-star rating for child protection, making it an extremely safe choice for families.

In contrast, the Maruti Fronx is a relatively new product and has not undergone any crash tests yet. While it may be subjected to testing by Global NCAP in the future, it is currently difficult to assess its safety ratings. However, based on the Baleno's (Heartect) platform, Fronx does offer some active safety features such as an electronic stability program and hill hold assist, which the Tata Punch misses out on.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Price

The Tata Punch is priced in the range of ₹5.99 lakh to ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Fronx comes with a price tag ranging from ₹7.46 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).