Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Comparison between strong rivals3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:04 PM IST
- Comparison between Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch.
Country’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The all-new compact SUV comes with a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Fronx SUV features Nexa’s signature design language “Crafted Futurism".
