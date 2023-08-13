Maruti Suzuki is preparing to make a significant impact in the hybrid vehicle market. In line with its continuous dedication to innovation and environmentally friendly transportation, the company is ready to unveil two eagerly awaited hybrid models – the next iteration of the Swift and the next generation of the Dzire, reported GaadiWaadi.com.

As per the publication, these cars are set to bring about a transformation in the compact car category due to their outstanding fuel efficiency and cutting-edge technology.

Here is everything what report suggests:

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

The Swift, known for its agility and style on Indian roads, is gearing up for a new generation. While the exact design is not yet revealed, speculations point towards significant updates in both its exterior and interior. The upcoming hatchback is anticipated to adopt a modern and streamlined outer appearance with curved edges, staying loyal to its original design concept. Within the car's interior, an upgraded cabin is on the horizon, offering enhanced comfort and convenience for passengers.

Reportedly, the most notable enhancement resides within the engine compartment. The upcoming Swift is scheduled to showcase an incredibly fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. According to reports, this will comprise a 1.2-litre robust-hybrid engine, capable of achieving over 35 kmpl. Additionally, there is a possibility of retaining the current 1.2L mild-hybrid engine as well.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hybrid

As the next-generation Dzire approaches, Maruti Suzuki is ready to elevate the sedan's grace and effectiveness to higher levels. Drawing inspiration from the revamped Swift, the Dzire is predicted to adopt an exterior that radiates sophistication and contemporariness, adds the report. Envisaged exterior enhancements include a revised front fascia, projector LED headlights, and LED taillights. Similarly, substantial interior modifications are expected, aiming to enhance its premium feel.

Reportedly, the upcoming Dzire is poised to accommodate a hybrid powertrain, in line with Maruti Suzuki's commitment to sustainable mobility. Much like its hatchback counterpart, the Dzire might feature a 1.2-litre robust-hybrid engine, striking a fine balance between power and fuel efficiency. Designed with urban driving in consideration, this hybrid configuration has the capability to operate solely on electric power, leading to lower emissions and fuel usage. Additionally, there could be an option to purchase a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, similar to the current-generation model.