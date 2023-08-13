comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki gears up for hybrid Swift and Dzire in India: Report
Back

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to make a significant impact in the hybrid vehicle market. In line with its continuous dedication to innovation and environmentally friendly transportation, the company is ready to unveil two eagerly awaited hybrid models – the next iteration of the Swift and the next generation of the Dzire, reported GaadiWaadi.com.

As per the publication, these cars are set to bring about a transformation in the compact car category due to their outstanding fuel efficiency and cutting-edge technology.

Here is everything what report suggests:

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 

The Swift, known for its agility and style on Indian roads, is gearing up for a new generation. While the exact design is not yet revealed, speculations point towards significant updates in both its exterior and interior. The upcoming hatchback is anticipated to adopt a modern and streamlined outer appearance with curved edges, staying loyal to its original design concept. Within the car's interior, an upgraded cabin is on the horizon, offering enhanced comfort and convenience for passengers.

Reportedly, the most notable enhancement resides within the engine compartment. The upcoming Swift is scheduled to showcase an incredibly fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. According to reports, this will comprise a 1.2-litre robust-hybrid engine, capable of achieving over 35 kmpl. Additionally, there is a possibility of retaining the current 1.2L mild-hybrid engine as well.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hybrid

As the next-generation Dzire approaches, Maruti Suzuki is ready to elevate the sedan's grace and effectiveness to higher levels. Drawing inspiration from the revamped Swift, the Dzire is predicted to adopt an exterior that radiates sophistication and contemporariness, adds the report. Envisaged exterior enhancements include a revised front fascia, projector LED headlights, and LED taillights. Similarly, substantial interior modifications are expected, aiming to enhance its premium feel.

Reportedly, the upcoming Dzire is poised to accommodate a hybrid powertrain, in line with Maruti Suzuki's commitment to sustainable mobility. Much like its hatchback counterpart, the Dzire might feature a 1.2-litre robust-hybrid engine, striking a fine balance between power and fuel efficiency. Designed with urban driving in consideration, this hybrid configuration has the capability to operate solely on electric power, leading to lower emissions and fuel usage. Additionally, there could be an option to purchase a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, similar to the current-generation model.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout