Maruti Suzuki gears up for hybrid Swift and Dzire in India: Report1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki to launch hybrid versions of Swift and Dzire models, offering improved fuel efficiency and technology.
Maruti Suzuki is preparing to make a significant impact in the hybrid vehicle market. In line with its continuous dedication to innovation and environmentally friendly transportation, the company is ready to unveil two eagerly awaited hybrid models – the next iteration of the Swift and the next generation of the Dzire, reported GaadiWaadi.com.