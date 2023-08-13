Maruti Suzuki gears up for hybrid Swift and Dzire in India: Report

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

The Swift, known for its agility and style on Indian roads, is gearing up for a new generation. While the exact design is not yet revealed, speculations point towards significant updates in both its exterior and interior. The upcoming hatchback is anticipated to adopt a modern and streamlined outer appearance with curved edges, staying loyal to its original design concept. Within the car's interior, an upgraded cabin is on the horizon, offering enhanced comfort and convenience for passengers.