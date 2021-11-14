Maruti Suzuki India Limited has got nod for setting up of a new manufacturing unit in Haryana. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar , on Saturday said a clearance has been given to auto major Maruti Suzuki for setting up a new plant over 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda in Sonipat district of the state. The largest car maker in India already has two existing manufacturing units in Gurugram and Manesar, both in Haryana.

Khattar stated this as he chaired the meeting of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Center here. “Clearance has been given for setting up a new Maruti plant on about 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda in Sonipat," said Khattar in an official statement here.

He said this will further increase the production of Maruti, which will give a boost to the automobile sector in the state. The chief minister said the ongoing talks with Maruti to set up the plant on about 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda have been finalized on Saturday.

“This has been discussed in detail with the senior management of the company," he said. Along with this, the company has been given SGST (State goods and services tax) reimbursement for 15 years by the government.

Besides this, the production will be further increased by the Maruti company, which will give a boost to the auto industry.

MSI or the Maruti Suzuki India is looking to expand its manufacturing unit to increase the production capacity to sustain the Indian market and overseas demand.

Maruti Suzuki has just launched its petrol-efficient car, Celerio 2021, priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to target first time buyers and young millennial in the entry segment. The mini-hatchback promises 26.68 km/litre of fuel mileage. The company is also working to launch CNG variants across segment to oversee the fuel prices.

(with inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.