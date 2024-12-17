Maruti Suzuki reportedly plans to launch a 7-seater Grand Vitara SUV, with test mules spotted in India. It will likely share a platform with the current model and feature design updates, enhanced cabin space, and expected to retain existing powertrain options.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly gearing up to launch a 7-seater version of its well-received Grand Vitara SUV, with test mules already spotted on Indian roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by HT Auto, the SUV is expected to be positioned strategically between the existing Grand Vitara and the premium Invicto.

Reportedly, the new variant will share its platform with the current Grand Vitara and Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder, but spy shots suggest several design updates. As per the spy shots, the rear-end appears to have undergone notable revisions, including a redesigned bumper, a fresh set of LED tail lamps, and an extended rear overhang to accommodate the third row of seats. Additionally, the wheelbase might be stretched to improve cabin space, while longer rear doors are likely to make ingress and egress for third-row passengers significantly easier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the interior remains largely concealed in the spy images, glimpses of the cabin reveal a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. It is expected to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with an Arkamys sound system for enhanced audio quality. Other cabin enhancements might include a slightly tweaked dashboard design, updated upholstery, and fresh interior colour schemes to distinguish the 7-seater variant from its 5-seater sibling.

Under the hood, the 7-seater Grand Vitara is likely to retain the same powertrain options as the standard model. These include two 1.5-litre petrol engines: a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid unit. The mild hybrid powertrain generates 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive option and a CNG variant are also expected to continue.

The strong hybrid powertrain, on the other hand, combines a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. This unit is paired with an e-CVT gearbox, prioritising efficiency and smooth performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}