Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuts in India; price starts at 10.45 lakh

Coloured heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera system and ventilated seats are some of the features of Maruti Suzuki new SUV. Another major feature of the SUV is the ALLGRIP SELECT technology, that is said to offer the inherent values of “Fun to drive", "Peace of mind" by allowing the driver to choose from four driving modes -Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT Alpha is priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh. It has a fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l and comes with features like panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured head-up-display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, ventilated front seats and more.