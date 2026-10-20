Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara festive discount reaches ₹1.36 lakh; check offers on Fronx, Jimny, XL6

Maruti Suzuki is offering festive-season benefits on its Nexa range in India in October 2026, with the Grand Vitara receiving reported benefits of up to ₹1.36 lakh. Other offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits and more for the various models offered — Fronx, Jimny, XL6, e-Vitara and Invicto.

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The offers are targeted toward those customers who intend to buy a new car during the holiday season. However, the final savings depend on the model, variant, dealership, location and buyer eligibility. Some benefits are time-limited, and some are only available to eligible customers in accordance with the published offer details. It's also crucial for buyers to check the most current discounts at their local Nexa dealership before finalising a purchase, according to Autocar India.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets benefits of up to ₹ 1.36 lakh The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma petrol has been priced with benefits of ₹1.36 lakh, while the Delta petrol version is priced at ₹1.26 lakh. The strong-hybrid version is reported to give benefits of up to ₹1.20 lakh, while the Delta CNG and Zeta CNG versions are listed with benefits of ₹1 lakh and ₹90,000, respectively.

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In addition, some variants of Grand Vitara also include an extended warranty offer. There's also a further road tax rebate of up to ₹1.85 lakh for eligible strong-hybrid customers. This benefit is not a nationwide cash discount and is in addition to the package offered.

Jimny and XL6 get cash discounts and exchange benefits The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a cash discount of ₹35,000. Meanwhile, the XL6 petrol currently has a reported ₹31,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a PCM benefit of ₹10,000, which means it can have a total cash discount of ₹61,000.

The XL6 CNG has claimed up to ₹50,000 worth of benefits. The availability of individual incentives and whether they can be combined may vary depending on the buyer and dealership.

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Fronx, e-Vitara and Invicto offers explained The Fronx turbo-petrol versions are claimed to offer an advantage of up to ₹27,100, including a ₹12,100 cash discount, a ₹10,000 exchange benefit, and a ₹5,000 PCM benefit. The petrol and CNG variants of 1.2 litres are reported to have benefited at ₹22,100 and ₹15,000, respectively.

The e-Vitara has been offered a ₹30,000 exchange offer and a free home charger with installation. The Invicto MPV has offered up to ₹95,000 benefits, including exchange and upgrade incentives, based on eligibility.

Maruti Suzuki festive offers: Model-wise benefits

Model Maximum reported benefits Grand Vitara Sigma petrol ₹ 1.36 lakh Grand Vitara Delta petrol ₹ 1.26 lakh Grand Vitara strong hybrid ₹ 1.20 lakh Grand Vitara Delta CNG ₹ 1 lakh Grand Vitara Zeta CNG ₹ 90,000 Invicto ₹ 95,000 XL6 petrol ₹ 61,000 XL6 CNG ₹ 50,000 Jimny ₹ 35,000 e-Vitara ₹ 30,000, plus charger Fronx turbo petrol ₹ 27,100 Fronx 1.2-litre petrol ₹ 22,100 Fronx CNG ₹ 15,000

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.