Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets pre-Diwali price cut by up to ₹1.07 lakh. Variant-wise old & new prices compared

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the highly popular SUV from the automaker that is sold through the premium Nexa retail network, has recently received a price cut ahead of Diwali, following the tax revisions under the GST 2.0 regime, which kicked in from September 22. The price cut for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges between ₹37,000 and ₹1.07 lakh, depending on the variants. With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now starts at ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaches up to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom), in comparison to the previous price range of ₹11.42 lakh and ₹20.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variants Price under old GST regime Price under new GST regime Price cut Sigma MT ₹ 11.42 lakh ₹ 10.77 lakh ₹ 65,000 Delta MT ₹ 12.53 lakh ₹ 12.10 lakh ₹ 43,000 Delta CNG MT ₹ 13.48 lakh ₹ 13 lakh ₹ 48,000 Delta AT ₹ 13.93 lakh ₹ 13.45 lakh ₹ 48,000 Zeta MT ₹ 14.67 lakh ₹ 13.85 lakh ₹ 82,000 Zeta (O) MT ₹ 15.27 lakh ₹ 14.28 lakh ₹ 99,000 Zeta (O) Dual-tone MT ₹ 15.43 lakh ₹ 14.43 lakh ₹ 1 lakh Zeta CNG MT ₹ 15.62 lakh ₹ 14.75 lakh ₹ 87,000 Zeta AT ₹ 16.07 lakh ₹ 15.20 lakh ₹ 87,000 Alpha MT ₹ 16.14 lakh ₹ 15.35 lakh ₹ 79,000 Zeta (O) AT ₹ 16.67 lakh ₹ 15.63 lakh ₹ 1.04 lakh Alpha (O) MT ₹ 16.74 lakh ₹ 15.78 lakh ₹ 96,000 Zeta (O) AT Dual-tone ₹ 16.83 lakh ₹ 15.78 lakh ₹ 1.05 lakh Alpha (O) Dual-tone MT ₹ 16.90 lakh ₹ 15.93 lakh ₹ 97,000 Alpha AT Dual-tone ₹ 17.07 lakh ₹ 16.70 lakh ₹ 37,000 Alpha (O) AT ₹ 18.14 lakh ₹ 17.13 lakh ₹ 1.01 lakh Alpha (O) AT Dual-tone ₹ 18.30 lakh ₹ 17.28 lakh ₹ 1.02 lakh Zeta Plus Hybrid CVT Dual-tone ₹ 18.59 lakh ₹ 18.07 lakh ₹ 52,000 Alpha AWD AT ₹ 19.04 lakh ₹ 18 lakh ₹ 1.04 lakh Zeta Plus (O) Hybrid CVT ₹ 19.20 lakh ₹ 18.50 lakh ₹ 70,000 Alpha AWD AT Dual-tone ₹ 19.20 lakh ₹ 18.15 lakh ₹ 1.05 lakh Zeta Plus (O) Hybrid CVT Dual-tone ₹ 19.36 lakh ₹ 18.66 lakh ₹ 70,000 Alpha AWD (O) AT ₹ 19.64 lakh ₹ 18.58 lakh ₹ 1.06 lakh Alpha AWD (O) AT Dual-tone ₹ 19.80 lakh ₹ 18.73 lakh ₹ 1.07 lakh Alpha Plus Hybrid CVT Dual-tone ₹ 20.09 lakh ₹ 19.66 lakh ₹ 43,000 Alpha Plus (O) Hybrid CVT ₹ 20.52 lakh ₹ 19.57 lakh ₹ 95,000 Alpha Plus (O) Hybrid CVT Dual-tone ₹ 20.68 lakh ₹ 19.72 lakh ₹ 96,000

After this price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD Alpha variant has received the maximum benefit of up to ₹1.07 lakh. The naturally aspirated petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have received a price cut between ₹37,000 and more than a lakh. The hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara have received moderate price drops, ranging between ₹52,000 and ₹96,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: What powers this SUV?

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol-strong hybrid Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Maximum power 102 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 91 bhp @ 5,500 rpm Maximum torque 139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm 122 Nm @ 3,800 - 4,800 rpm Fuel efficiency 21.1 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.20 kmpl (AllGrip AT) 27.97 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Also, there is a petrol-string hybrid version as well. The petrol-only and petrol-strong hybrid versions use engines of different displacements. Powering the petrol-only version is a 1.5-litre engine that is available with transmission choices, including a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine churns out 102 bhp peak power and 139 Nm of maximum torque. It returns 21.1 kmpl of fuel economy in the manual variant, 20.58 kmpl in the automatic version and 19.20 kmpl in the AllGrip AT version.