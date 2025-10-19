Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets pre-Diwali price cut by up to ₹1.07 lakh. Variant-wise old & new prices compared

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the highly popular SUV from the automaker that is sold through the premium Nexa retail network, has recently received a price cut ahead of Diwali, following the tax revisions under the GST 2.0 regime, which kicked in from September 22. The price cut for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges between ₹37,000 and ₹1.07 lakh, depending on the variants. With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now starts at ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaches up to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom), in comparison to the previous price range of ₹11.42 lakh and ₹20.68 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variants
|Price under old GST regime
|Price under new GST regime
|Price cut
|Sigma MT
|₹11.42 lakh
|₹10.77 lakh
|₹65,000
|Delta MT
|₹12.53 lakh
|₹12.10 lakh
|₹43,000
|Delta CNG MT
|₹13.48 lakh
|₹13 lakh
|₹48,000
|Delta AT
|₹13.93 lakh
|₹13.45 lakh
|₹48,000
|Zeta MT
|₹14.67 lakh
|₹13.85 lakh
|₹82,000
|Zeta (O) MT
|₹15.27 lakh
|₹14.28 lakh
|₹99,000
|Zeta (O) Dual-tone MT
|₹15.43 lakh
|₹14.43 lakh
|₹1 lakh
|Zeta CNG MT
|₹15.62 lakh
|₹14.75 lakh
|₹87,000
|Zeta AT
|₹16.07 lakh
|₹15.20 lakh
|₹87,000
|Alpha MT
|₹16.14 lakh
|₹15.35 lakh
|₹79,000
|Zeta (O) AT
|₹16.67 lakh
|₹15.63 lakh
|₹1.04 lakh
|Alpha (O) MT
|₹16.74 lakh
|₹15.78 lakh
|₹96,000
|Zeta (O) AT Dual-tone
|₹16.83 lakh
|₹15.78 lakh
|₹1.05 lakh
|Alpha (O) Dual-tone MT
|₹16.90 lakh
|₹15.93 lakh
|₹97,000
|Alpha AT Dual-tone
|₹17.07 lakh
|₹16.70 lakh
|₹37,000
|Alpha (O) AT
|₹18.14 lakh
|₹17.13 lakh
|₹1.01 lakh
|Alpha (O) AT Dual-tone
|₹18.30 lakh
|₹17.28 lakh
|₹1.02 lakh
|Zeta Plus Hybrid CVT Dual-tone
|₹18.59 lakh
|₹18.07 lakh
|₹52,000
|Alpha AWD AT
|₹19.04 lakh
|₹18 lakh
|₹1.04 lakh
|Zeta Plus (O) Hybrid CVT
|₹19.20 lakh
|₹18.50 lakh
|₹70,000
|Alpha AWD AT Dual-tone
|₹19.20 lakh
|₹18.15 lakh
|₹1.05 lakh
|Zeta Plus (O) Hybrid CVT Dual-tone
|₹19.36 lakh
|₹18.66 lakh
|₹70,000
|Alpha AWD (O) AT
|₹19.64 lakh
|₹18.58 lakh
|₹1.06 lakh
|Alpha AWD (O) AT Dual-tone
|₹19.80 lakh
|₹18.73 lakh
|₹1.07 lakh
|Alpha Plus Hybrid CVT Dual-tone
|₹20.09 lakh
|₹19.66 lakh
|₹43,000
|Alpha Plus (O) Hybrid CVT
|₹20.52 lakh
|₹19.57 lakh
|₹95,000
|Alpha Plus (O) Hybrid CVT Dual-tone
|₹20.68 lakh
|₹19.72 lakh
|₹96,000
After this price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD Alpha variant has received the maximum benefit of up to ₹1.07 lakh. The naturally aspirated petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have received a price cut between ₹37,000 and more than a lakh. The hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara have received moderate price drops, ranging between ₹52,000 and ₹96,000.
|Engine
|1.5-litre petrol
|1.5-litre petrol-strong hybrid
|Transmission
|5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|e-CVT
|Maximum power
|102 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
|91 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
|Maximum torque
|139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm
|122 Nm @ 3,800 - 4,800 rpm
|Fuel efficiency
|21.1 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.20 kmpl (AllGrip AT)
|27.97 kmpl
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Also, there is a petrol-string hybrid version as well. The petrol-only and petrol-strong hybrid versions use engines of different displacements. Powering the petrol-only version is a 1.5-litre engine that is available with transmission choices, including a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine churns out 102 bhp peak power and 139 Nm of maximum torque. It returns 21.1 kmpl of fuel economy in the manual variant, 20.58 kmpl in the automatic version and 19.20 kmpl in the AllGrip AT version.
On the other hand, the strong hybrid version gets an e-CVT transmission. This model generates 91 bhp peak power and 122 Nm of maximum torque. This variant offers 27.97 kmpl of mileage.
