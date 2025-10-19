Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets pre-Diwali price cut by up to ₹1.07 lakh. Variant-wise old & new prices compared

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become cheaper between 43,000 and 1.07 lakh, depending on variants.

Mainak Das
Published19 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become cheaper between ₹43,000 and ₹1.07 lakh, depending on variants.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become cheaper between ₹43,000 and ₹1.07 lakh, depending on variants.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the highly popular SUV from the automaker that is sold through the premium Nexa retail network, has recently received a price cut ahead of Diwali, following the tax revisions under the GST 2.0 regime, which kicked in from September 22. The price cut for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges between 37,000 and 1.07 lakh, depending on the variants. With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now starts at 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaches up to 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom), in comparison to the previous price range of 11.42 lakh and 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variantsPrice under old GST regimePrice under new GST regimePrice cut
Sigma MT 11.42 lakh 10.77 lakh 65,000
Delta MT 12.53 lakh 12.10 lakh 43,000
Delta CNG MT 13.48 lakh 13 lakh 48,000
Delta AT 13.93 lakh 13.45 lakh 48,000
Zeta MT 14.67 lakh 13.85 lakh 82,000
Zeta (O) MT 15.27 lakh 14.28 lakh 99,000
Zeta (O) Dual-tone MT 15.43 lakh 14.43 lakh 1 lakh
Zeta CNG MT 15.62 lakh 14.75 lakh 87,000
Zeta AT 16.07 lakh 15.20 lakh 87,000
Alpha MT 16.14 lakh 15.35 lakh 79,000
Zeta (O) AT 16.67 lakh 15.63 lakh 1.04 lakh
Alpha (O) MT 16.74 lakh 15.78 lakh 96,000
Zeta (O) AT Dual-tone 16.83 lakh 15.78 lakh 1.05 lakh
Alpha (O) Dual-tone MT 16.90 lakh 15.93 lakh 97,000
Alpha AT Dual-tone 17.07 lakh 16.70 lakh 37,000
Alpha (O) AT 18.14 lakh 17.13 lakh 1.01 lakh
Alpha (O) AT Dual-tone 18.30 lakh 17.28 lakh 1.02 lakh
Zeta Plus Hybrid CVT Dual-tone 18.59 lakh 18.07 lakh 52,000
Alpha AWD AT 19.04 lakh 18 lakh 1.04 lakh
Zeta Plus (O) Hybrid CVT 19.20 lakh 18.50 lakh 70,000
Alpha AWD AT Dual-tone 19.20 lakh 18.15 lakh 1.05 lakh
Zeta Plus (O) Hybrid CVT Dual-tone 19.36 lakh 18.66 lakh 70,000
Alpha AWD (O) AT 19.64 lakh 18.58 lakh 1.06 lakh
Alpha AWD (O) AT Dual-tone 19.80 lakh 18.73 lakh 1.07 lakh
Alpha Plus Hybrid CVT Dual-tone 20.09 lakh 19.66 lakh 43,000
Alpha Plus (O) Hybrid CVT 20.52 lakh 19.57 lakh 95,000
Alpha Plus (O) Hybrid CVT Dual-tone 20.68 lakh 19.72 lakh 96,000

After this price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD Alpha variant has received the maximum benefit of up to 1.07 lakh. The naturally aspirated petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have received a price cut between 37,000 and more than a lakh. The hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara have received moderate price drops, ranging between 52,000 and 96,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: What powers this SUV?

Engine1.5-litre petrol1.5-litre petrol-strong hybrid
Transmission5-speed MT, 6-speed ATe-CVT
Maximum power102 bhp @ 6,000 rpm91 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
Maximum torque139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm122 Nm @ 3,800 - 4,800 rpm
Fuel efficiency21.1 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.20 kmpl (AllGrip AT)27.97 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Also, there is a petrol-string hybrid version as well. The petrol-only and petrol-strong hybrid versions use engines of different displacements. Powering the petrol-only version is a 1.5-litre engine that is available with transmission choices, including a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine churns out 102 bhp peak power and 139 Nm of maximum torque. It returns 21.1 kmpl of fuel economy in the manual variant, 20.58 kmpl in the automatic version and 19.20 kmpl in the AllGrip AT version.

On the other hand, the strong hybrid version gets an e-CVT transmission. This model generates 91 bhp peak power and 122 Nm of maximum torque. This variant offers 27.97 kmpl of mileage.

 
 
