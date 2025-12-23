Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid gets year-end benefits up to ₹2.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with significant amount of year-end offers, ranging up to ₹2.13 lakh. The midsize SUV is available in petrol, CNG and hybrid variants. The strong hybrid variant of the SUV has received heavy discounts as part of the brand's year-end offers, in an attempt to clear the stock and boost the sales in the last few days of the year.
The year-end benefits available for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, include exchange bonus, scrappage bonus, extended warranty offers. The year-end benefits will be available till December 31. The SUV is available in multiple variant options and the total benefits on most trims go well beyond ₹1 lakh. The maximum benefit is available on the top-end strong hybrid versions.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with year-end benefits ranging between ₹1.03 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh, depending on variants, region, dealership, etc. The CNG variants of the SUV are available with up to ₹1.03 lakh year-end benefits, which include various components. The CNG versions get ₹35,000 cash discount, ₹20,000 exchange bonus, ₹20,000 upgrade bonus, ₹35,000 worth scrappage benefits, along with additional corporate and rural offers.
The all-wheel drive AllGrip variants of the SUV get up to ₹1.63 lakh benefits under the scheme. This benefit includes ₹75,000 cash discounts, ₹30,000 exchange bonus, ₹30,000 upgrade bonus, ₹45,000 scrappage benefits, and free extended warranty.
The Strong Hybrid technology enabled variants, namely the Delta+, Zeta+, Zeta+ (O), Alpha+, and Alpha+ (O) come with up to ₹2.13 lakh benefits in December. This benefit includes ₹75,000 cash discount, ₹50,000 exchange bonus, ₹50,000 upgrade bonus, scrappage benefits of ₹65,000, free extended warranty worth ₹32,320, along with additional corporate and rural benefits.