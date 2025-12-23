Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid gets year-end benefits up to ₹2.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrid variants are available with combined benefits of up to 2.03 lakh, including extended warranty offers in December 2025.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Dec 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrid variants are available with combined benefits of up to ₹2.03 lakh, including extended warranty offers in December 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with significant amount of year-end offers, ranging up to 2.13 lakh. The midsize SUV is available in petrol, CNG and hybrid variants. The strong hybrid variant of the SUV has received heavy discounts as part of the brand's year-end offers, in an attempt to clear the stock and boost the sales in the last few days of the year.

The year-end benefits available for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, include exchange bonus, scrappage bonus, extended warranty offers. The year-end benefits will be available till December 31. The SUV is available in multiple variant options and the total benefits on most trims go well beyond 1 lakh. The maximum benefit is available on the top-end strong hybrid versions.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Year-end offers explained
VariantMaximum benefitBenefit components

Strong hybrid

  • Delta+
  • Zeta+
  • Zeta+(O)
  • Alpha+
  • Alpha+(O)
Up to 2.13 lakh
  • 75,000 cash discount
  • 50,000 exchange bonus
  • 50,000 upgrade bonus
  • 65,000 scrappage benefits
  • Free extended warranty worth 32,320
  • Additional corporate and rural benefits
Sigma petrolUp to 1.51 lakh
  • 50,000 cash discount
  • 30,000 exchange bonus
  • 43,500 upgrade bonus
  • 40,000 scrappage benefits
  • Additional corporate, rural and CRM offer
Delta petrolUp to 1.38 lakh
  • 50,000 cash discount
  • 30,000 exchange bonus
  • 30,000 upgrade bonus
  • 45,000 scrappage benefits
  • Additional corporate and rural offers
  • Zeta petrol
  • Alpha petrol
  • Alpha O petrol
Up to 1.48 lakh
  • Complimentary extended warranty worth 30,880
  • Additional consumer offers, exchange bonus, upgrade bonus and scrappage benefits
AllGrip variantUp to 1.63 lakh
  • 75,000 cash discounts
  • 30,000 exchange bonus
  • 30,000 upgrade bonus
  • 45,000 scrappage benefits
  • Free extended warranty.
CNG variantUp to 1.03 lakh
  • 35,000 cash discounts
  • 20,000 exchange bonus
  • 20,000 upgrade bonus
  • 35,000 worth scrappage benefits
  • Additional corporate and rural offers

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Benefits range between 1.03 lakh and 2.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with year-end benefits ranging between 1.03 lakh and 2.13 lakh, depending on variants, region, dealership, etc. The CNG variants of the SUV are available with up to 1.03 lakh year-end benefits, which include various components. The CNG versions get 35,000 cash discount, 20,000 exchange bonus, 20,000 upgrade bonus, 35,000 worth scrappage benefits, along with additional corporate and rural offers.

The all-wheel drive AllGrip variants of the SUV get up to 1.63 lakh benefits under the scheme. This benefit includes 75,000 cash discounts, 30,000 exchange bonus, 30,000 upgrade bonus, 45,000 scrappage benefits, and free extended warranty.

The Strong Hybrid technology enabled variants, namely the Delta+, Zeta+, Zeta+ (O), Alpha+, and Alpha+ (O) come with up to 2.13 lakh benefits in December. This benefit includes 75,000 cash discount, 50,000 exchange bonus, 50,000 upgrade bonus, scrappage benefits of 65,000, free extended warranty worth 32,320, along with additional corporate and rural benefits.

 
 
