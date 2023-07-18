Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its Grand Vitara. The SUV has become expensive by ₹4,000. The hybrid SUV now costs ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has added a new safety feature to the hybrid versions which is also the reason behind the price hike.

In a regulatory filing, the auto manufacturer said that Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid versions will now come with Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). It joins the existing safety features on the vehicle that includes 6 airbags (front, side & curtain), electronic stability program (ESP) with hill hold assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (all seats) and front and rear disc brakes along with ABS + EBD, hill descent control and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The SUV was launched in September last year. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of technologically advanced safety features. Maruti Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.

It is claimed to deliver fuel-efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. It will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The Smart Hybrid variant comes with a dual battery setup and offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist and Idle Stop-Start function.

The advanced Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid has a 1.5-litre engine. It sports multiple drive modes - EV, Eco, Power and Normal. The setup can also harness the power of both powertrains, depending on the driving situation. Maruti Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/160,000 km on the Li-ion battery pack. It is available with an e-CVT transmission and delivers best-in class fuel-efficiency of 27.97 km/l.