Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid SUV gets a price hike of ₹4,000: Check new price1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its Grand Vitara SUV by ₹4,000 due to the addition of a new safety feature, the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). The hybrid SUV now costs between ₹18.29 lakh and ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its Grand Vitara. The SUV has become expensive by ₹4,000. The hybrid SUV now costs ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has added a new safety feature to the hybrid versions which is also the reason behind the price hike.
