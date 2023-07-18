Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its Grand Vitara. The SUV has become expensive by ₹4,000. The hybrid SUV now costs ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has added a new safety feature to the hybrid versions which is also the reason behind the price hike.

