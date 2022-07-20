Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch today; Check price, features, other details

The vehicle will be offered with an all-wheel drive system. So far, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Grand Vitara are the only mid-size SUVs in the segment to offer an all-wheel drive powertrain. Maruti said it has used AllGrip all-wheel-drive system and comes with multiple drive modes--sand, snow, and rock. Moreover, the Grand Vitara will also have an Auto mode in which the system would automatically detect the terrain and make the necessary changes.

