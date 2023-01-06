Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG debuts with 26.6km/kg mileage: Price & features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG debuts with 26.6km/kg mileage: Price & features1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version comes powered by the next generation K-series 1.5-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine.
Maruti Suzuki India has officially launched the CNG-powered Grand Vitara in the country. The all-new CNG model of Grand Vitara comes powered by next generation K-series 1.5-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG comes in two models – Delta and Zeta. The former carries a price tag of ₹12.85 lakh, while the latter is priced at ₹14.84 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal, complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models."
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG model is equipped with the signature SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system. It comes with wireless connectivity support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has Suzuki Connect telematics feature as well.
The SUV is dubbed as ‘a new breed of SUVs’ in the country. As mentioned above, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version comes powered by the next generation K-series 1.5-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine. In the petrol mode, it is claimed to have a maximum power output of 103 bhp and has a torque of 136 Nm. While in CNG mode, it can deliver a power output of 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.
The engine comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission unit. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG is claimed to have a mileage of 26.6km/kg. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹12.85 lakh. Interested buyers can also avail Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with a monthly subscription fee starting from ₹30,723. The CNG model is available at Nexa dealerships across the country.
