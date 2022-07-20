Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled: The customers can pre-book Grand Vitara -- which would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier, among others -- with an initial payment of ₹11,000
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the mid-sized SUV segment Grand Vitar on Wednesday. The automaker has commenced the bookings for the mid-sized SUV. The customers can pre-book Grand Vitara -- which would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier, among others -- with an initial payment of ₹11,000. It is expected that the Grand Vitara will be replacing the S-Cross in Maruti Suzuki's line-up.
"Leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design & engineering and born from a legacy of legendary SUV capabilities, the Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, revolutionary powertrains and segment leading features is all set to make a strong statement.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Features
The Grand Vitara is offered in two powertrains. There is a 1.5 litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a 1.5 litre Smart Hybrid.
The Intelligent Electric Hybrid engine will produce 100 bhp and 135 Nm and will come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
For a strong hybrid system, the combined output of the engine and electric powertrain is 115 bhp. The torque output of the engine will be 122 Nm and the electric motor will be 141 Nm.
The Grand Vitara will be available in nine colours of which six are single tone colours and 3 are double tone.
The Grand Vitara will be the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to come with a panoramic sunroof. The Grand Vitara will comprise up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control. Besides, the other features of Grand Vitara are 360 degrees parking camera, A 9-inch infotainment system, and wireless charging.
The vehicle will be offered with an all-wheel drive system. So far, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Grand Vitara are the only mid-size SUVs in the segment to offer an all-wheel drive powertrain. Maruti said it has used AllGrip all-wheel-drive system and comes with multiple drive modes--sand, snow, and rock. Moreover, the Grand Vitara will also have an Auto mode in which the system would automatically detect the terrain and make the necessary changes.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara would be produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Karnataka-based plant as per the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki. "With the model, we are looking to strengthen presence in the segment where we currently lag behind the competition," MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said.
The prices of Grand Vitara are expected to be revealed in August, however, according to the RushLane, the starting price of Grand Vitara is likely to be ₹9.5 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new version of the compact SUV Brezza, priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
